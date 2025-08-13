Kabsons Industries standalone net profit rises 46.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 10.14 croreNet profit of Kabsons Industries rose 46.55% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.148.82 15 OPM %6.804.31 -PBDT1.190.82 45 PBT0.850.58 47 NP0.850.58 47
