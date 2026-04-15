Axiro Semiconductor (CGPOWER group) partners with EdgeCortix

EdgeCortix, a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in energy-efficient AI processing at the edge, today announced a new investment from Axiro Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, and MPower Partners, a Japan-based global venture capital fund, building on the strong momentum of its previously oversubscribed funding round.

The investment strengthens EdgeCortix's position as a global leader in AI inference, accelerating the development and commercialization of its next-generation, energy-efficient platforms for Generative and Agentic AI, including its next-generation SAKURA-X chiplet-based platform.

Axiro joins EdgeCortix as an investor, bringing deep expertise in RF, mmWave, and advanced connectivity IC design for next-generation wireless systems.

Headquartered in India, Axiro is focused on building high-performance semiconductor solutions across telecom, satellite communications, and defense, while expanding into adjacent domains including AI-driven infrastructure, industrial systems, robotics, and consumer electronics.

We are thrilled to support EdgeCortix as an investor and partner, said Dr. Naveen Yanduru, Chief Executive Officer at Axiro. This investment reflects our focus on advancing next generation semiconductor and connectivity technologies. At Axiro, we are building capabilities across telecom, satellite communications, and defense, while expanding into adjacent domains such as industrial systems, robotics, and consumer electronics, where AI is becoming increasingly relevant. We see alignment with EdgeCortix's low-power, high-performance AI capabilities, including platforms such as SAKURA-II, and the potential to complement our work in advanced connectivity. This investment also aligns with our approach to strengthening our presence in telecom and wireless infrastructure while expanding into emerging application areas globally.

EdgeCortix is a fabless semiconductor company delivering energy-efficient AI processing for real time edge inference. Headquartered in Kanagawa, Japan, with operations in the United States and India, the company develops silicon and software platforms powered by its patented hardwaresoftware co-design approach. EdgeCortix's Dynamic Neural Accelerator architecture and MERA software stack enable highly efficient, runtime-reconfigurable AI acceleration across applications including defense, aerospace, smart infrastructure, Industry 4.0, robotics, and telecommunications.