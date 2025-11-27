Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Prepay your education loan or invest early? Here's what experts advise

Prepay your education loan or invest early? Here's what experts advise

Experts explain when it's wiser to cut debt quickly and when early investing builds more wealth

(Photo: Shutterstock)

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

As education loan costs rise and young earners begin their careers with tighter cash flows, many grapple with a key question, should they repay debt faster or start investing early for long-term wealth? Experts say the answer depends on loan rates, income stability and how disciplined the borrower is with savings.
 

When prepayment makes more sense

A useful starting point is the interest rate, according to Hrishikesh Palve, director-products at Anand Rathi Wealth. Education loans generally range from 8-13 per cent. When interest falls between 8 and 10 per cent, and the borrower can earn higher post-tax returns through investments, continuing the loan, especially during the Section 80E deduction period, can be more efficient. But loans above 10 per cent change the equation. Palve explains that borrowers paying 11-13 per cent, particularly to private lenders, should prioritise prepayment because the burden rises sharply over time.
 
 
Kundan Shahi, founder of Zavo (a loan repayment platform), notes an additional regulatory tailwind. The Reserve Bank of India has barred foreclosure charges on floating-rate loans for individuals starting from January 2026. “This makes prepayment even more attractive for borrowers holding high-cost loans,” he says.
 

How to compare investment returns with loan costs

The decision often comes down to guaranteed versus uncertain outcomes. “If your loan costs 10 per cent and your realistic investment return is similar, repaying the loan often makes more sense because it is a guaranteed saving,” says Shahi. 
Palve illustrates a common scenario. A 24-year-old with a Rs 10 lakh loan at 10 per cent and a stable income. If this borrower invests Rs 5,000 a month in an equity fund delivering around 10 per cent post-tax returns, the investment may marginally outperform the effective loan rate.

Also Read

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Sept-Oct EPF contributions not showing in account? Here's the reason

sperm preservation

Should men freeze their sperm? Doctors explain the growing trend

Bharti Airtel Managing Director and Vice-Chairman (MD & VC) Gopal Vittal said.

Airtel MD urges users to shift to its Payments Bank amid cyber fraud surge

Ireland, Dublin

Ireland tightens immigration rules: Stricter citizenship, higher income bar

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Forgotten deposits? Delhi's new campaign could get your money back

 
But Palve shows how tweaking EMIs can reshape outcomes. Voluntarily increasing an EMI from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 can reduce the tenure from eight years to under six and free up money to invest earlier, significantly improving long-term wealth.
 
Sameer Mathur, managing director and founder of Roinet Solution, adds that borrowers should always compare the post-tax cost of the loan with long-term expected returns. In situations where investments cannot realistically beat the loan cost, prepayment becomes the prudent choice.
 

Common mistakes young earners make

Experts warn that behavioural errors often matter more than maths. Palve highlights lifestyle creep, where higher income
 
leads to new EMIs rather than savings. Both Palve and Mathur caution against chasing high-risk products such as crypto or speculative stocks in the hope of clearing loans faster.
 
Shahi notes that skipping insurance is another major risk. “Insurance is a crucial safety net. Without it, your finances stay exposed to unexpected crises,” he says.
 

What freelancers should do

For borrowers with irregular income, liquidity takes priority. Palve recommends building a 6-12 month emergency buffer and avoiding high EMIs. Freelancers can channel surplus from high-earning months into one-time prepayments. Shahi suggests using bonuses or windfalls to reduce debt while maintaining manageable SIPs. Mathur advises building a safety cushion first, then tackling high-interest loans before scaling investments.
 

The overarching message from experts

Balancing loan repayment with early investing is not a one-size-fits-all decision. The best strategy depends on interest cost, financial discipline and the stability of income. 

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

Fund managers, mutual funds

ICICI Prudential Value Fund turns ₹10 lakh into ₹4.85 cr: Is it worth it?

Car Loan, market, Automible

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check top 20 offers from banks & NBFCs

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

BOBCARD

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Topics : BS Web Reports Personal Finance education loan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon