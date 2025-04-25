Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 7.35% to Rs 32452.32 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 1.63% to Rs 7475.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7599.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.35% to Rs 32452.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30230.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.32% to Rs 28055.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26386.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.96% to Rs 127374.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112759.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32452.3230230.58 7 127374.09112759.05 13 OPM %63.2063.20 -62.1963.27 - PBDT9894.779984.87 -1 36722.1635178.00 4 PBT9894.779984.87 -1 36722.1635178.00 4 NP7475.137599.04 -2 28055.1126386.20 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon