Axis Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1010.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22027.95. The Sensex is at 72674.25, up 0.26%.Axis Bank Ltd has lost around 2.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47069.45, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 148.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

