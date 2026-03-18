Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.62%

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1248, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 11% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1248, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Axis Bank Ltd has dropped around 8.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 9.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54876, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1247.8, up 1.6% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 11% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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