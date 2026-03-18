IDFC First Bank Ltd up for third straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.93, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 11% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.93, up 1.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 21.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54876, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 968.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 64.86, up 1.89% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 17.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 11% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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