Axis Solutions CFO Ninad Vora resigns

Axis Solutions announced that Ninad Vora, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, has resigned from his position, effective from the close of business hours on 6 March 2026.

According to the company, Vora stepped down from the role to pursue a career opportunity outside the organization, as stated in his resignation letter.

The company confirmed that his resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on 6 March 2026.

Axis Solutions is an Indian company that provides automation and analytical system solutions for large-scale engineering projects, focusing on industries like oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals, with a growing emphasis on renewable energy, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and digitalization. As of 12 August 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 104.54 crore.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Axis Solutions surged 256.6% to Rs 6.17 crore while net sales rose 24.3% to Rs 46.35 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Axis Solutions rallied 4.98% to settle at Rs 170.75 on Friday, 07 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News