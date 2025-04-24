Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES appoints Anurag Sharma as CEO of add-solution GmbH

AXISCADES appoints Anurag Sharma as CEO of add-solution GmbH

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

AXISCADES Technologies announced the appointment of Anurag Sharma as CEO of add-solution GmbH, a Germany-based subsidiary of AXISCADES specializing in Wiring harness design & testing for aerospace, automotive and industrial sectors. add solution GmbH also leads the Specialized Drone development and Thermal management offering of AXISCADES group in Europe.

Anurag Sharma, alumnus of IIT Roorkee joins as CEO of add-solution, bringing more than three decades of multifaceted experience across Product Development, Sales & Business Development, P&L Management, and the successful execution of large-scale engineering programs. He began his career with L&T, contributing to a prestigious national project for the Indian Defense. Anurag's leadership journey spans global organizations such as Siemens Technology, Segula Technologies, Altran India, Ansys India and Altair Engineering. Notably setting up the India presence of Segula Technologies as Managing Director, he secured business mandates in localization and industrialization programs and led their seamless execution. His deep domain expertise across Electronics, Semiconductor and Digitalization sectors have enabled collaborations with global OEMs and Tier 1 players. He has also worked extensively on Digital manufacturing and Smart infrastructure initiatives in the Metals and Oil & Gas sectors across the Middle East.

 

Benchmarks pare some losses; realty shares decline

Vascon Engineers jumps on bagging LoA worth Rs 225 crore

Thyrocare Tech spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 22 cr; declares dividend of Rs 21/sh

Aurionpro announces the launch of 'The AryaXAI AI Alignment Lab' in Paris and Mumbai

Bajaj Finance to consider stock split, bonus issue on 29 April

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

