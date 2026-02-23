Monday, February 23, 2026 | 08:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Axiscades Technologies arm bags contracts from Hindustan Aeronautics

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Axiscades Technologies said that its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions has received the order worth Rs 25 crore for supply of single board computer across multiple years from Hindustan Aeronautics.

The company has secured a domestic supply order, to be executed over multiple years, with a total consideration of approximately Rs 25 crore.

Under this order, Mistral Solutions will supply Single Board Computer, further contributing to the LCA Mk1A program for HAL.

All systems will be manufactured and delivered from AXISCADES newly commissioned DAL (Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex) facility located at the Bangalore Aerospace Park, near Kempegowda International Airport.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity. The promoter, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entity.

 

The contract does not fall within the ambit of related party transactions.

Commenting on the development,C. Manikandan, CEO, Mistral Solutions, said: This order win reflects the AXISCADES Groups increasing value addition to Make in India initiative.

Bengaluru-based Axiscades Technologies is an end-to-end technology and product engineering company operating across aerospace, defence and ESAI domains, with capabilities spanning the full product development lifecycle.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 87.39% year-on-year to Rs 27.66 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 14.76 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 25% YoY to Rs 343.17 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Axiscades Technologies fell 2.71% to end at Rs 1,415.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

