Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global secures Rs 38-cr orders for civil and PEB works

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global secures Rs 38-cr orders for civil and PEB works

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has secured new orders aggregating to Rs 37.57 crore for the execution of civil and pre-engineered building (PEB) works.

The first order, valued at Rs 23.57 crore, has been awarded by APM Terminals India, part of Denmark-based MAERSK. The contract involves the execution of a new warehouse and the upgradation of an existing warehouse, along with external facilities including civil, PEB and MEP works, for a proposed factory at the CFS Division in Ponneri, Chennai. The project is scheduled for completion before September 2026.

The second order, worth Rs 13.82 crore (including GST), has been received from Elite Natural. The scope of work includes civil works for the main building and toilet blocks, along with PEB works for a proposed factory at the SIPCOT Industrial Complex, Phase 2, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This project is also expected to be completed before September 2026.

 

The company clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authorities. It further stated that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 63.4% to Rs 42.77 crore on a 61.7% jump in net sales to Rs 399.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter rose 0.28% to end at Rs 378 on the NSE.

RBI Governor says domestic drivers of growth continue to be robust

Quality Power arm bags Rs 18-cr domestic order

ABB India jumps after Q3 PAT rises 6% sequentially; order book jumps 51% YoY

Sensex settles 317 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,550

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

