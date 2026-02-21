Quality Power arm bags Rs 18-cr domestic order

Quality Power Electrical Equipments announced that its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 18 crore for the supply of instrument transformers from a domestic entity.

According to a regulatory filing, the name of the awarding entity has not been disclosed due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The order, valued at approximately Rs 18 crore excluding taxes, is scheduled to be executed over a period of around eight months.

The company said the contract pertains to the supply of instrument transformers and has been classified as a domestic order. It further clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments is engaged in the business of energy transition equipment and power technologies.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 220.69% to Rs 62.76 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 19.57 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 291.27% to Rs 283.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 72.58 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter advanced 2.66% to end at Rs 883.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News