AXISCADES transfers its Engineering Services practice to Akkodis

AXISCADES Technologies announced implementation of its strategic plan: the transfer of its Engineering Services practice catering to Heavy Engineering, Energy and Automotive verticals, to Akkodis, a leading global digital engineering consulting company. This transaction represents the first concrete step in AXISCADES' planned transition from a services-led organization to a focused aerospace manufacturing and products-led platform a transformation the Company has signaled to its shareholders consistently over the past four quarters.

Over the past four quarters, AXISCADES has consistently communicated to its shareholders and to the market, its intent to transition the Company from a services-led model toward a focused aerospace manufacturing and products-led platform. Today's announcement is the beginning of that transition crystallizing value from the Engineering Services practice while releasing capital and management bandwidth for redeployment into the higher-margin, higher-growth core platforms of aerospace engineering, aerospace manufacturing, MRO and Electronics, Sensors and AI (ESAI) proprietary solutions.

The Company's Power 930 strategic ambition remains firmly on course. The proceeds from this transaction provide a disciplined capital pool to accelerate the build-out of the Devanahalli Atmanirbhar Complex (DAC), the Missile Atmanirbhar Complex (MAC) and the Company's pipeline of strategic acquisitions in higher-margin products and manufacturing capabilities.

In Akkodis, the transferred Engineering Services practice gain a natural global home with the scale, multi geography delivery infrastructure and customer reach to take these businesses to their next phase of profitable growth, serving clients across complex, high-value digital engineering programs. Employees aligned with the transferred businesses are expected to move with them, strengthening Akkodis' capabilities in Heavy Engineering, Energy and Automotive, and benefiting from enhanced global career opportunities. Both the employee and customer program will be transitioned with continuity and care.