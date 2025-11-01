Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 418.92 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics declined 51.53% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 418.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 344.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales418.92344.23 22 OPM %8.7310.26 -PBDT25.6740.78 -37 PBT18.5235.11 -47 NP13.0026.82 -52
