Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 418.92 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 51.53% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 418.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 344.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales418.92344.23 22 OPM %8.7310.26 -PBDT25.6740.78 -37 PBT18.5235.11 -47 NP13.0026.82 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
