Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 27.58% in the September 2025 quarter

J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 27.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 3019.20 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 27.58% to Rs 160.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 125.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 3019.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2560.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3019.202560.12 18 OPM %14.7911.09 -PBDT392.35198.94 97 PBT242.8852.65 361 NP160.53125.83 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

