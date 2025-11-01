Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 13.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.05% to Rs 318.89 croreNet profit of Central Depository Services (India) declined 13.46% to Rs 140.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.05% to Rs 318.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 322.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales318.89322.26 -1 OPM %55.2962.00 -PBDT198.75236.62 -16 PBT182.65224.69 -19 NP140.22162.03 -13
