Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 73.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.30% to Rs 137.09 croreNet profit of Azad Engineering rose 73.60% to Rs 29.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.30% to Rs 137.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales137.0998.41 39 OPM %35.9133.57 -PBDT52.0130.37 71 PBT41.8724.36 72 NP29.7217.12 74
