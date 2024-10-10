Aztec Fluids & Machinery climbs on customs refund success

Aztec Fluids & Machinery jumped 2.63% to Rs 97.50, following the company's announcement of securing four consecutive customs refund orders worth Rs 3.78 crore between July 27th and October 9th, 2024.The most recent refund order, received on October 9th, was sanctioned by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Customs for an amount of Rs 50 lakh. The company had previously received refund orders from the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs for the following amounts: Rs 1.32 crore on August 12, 2024, Rs 1.85 crore on August 6, 2024, and Rs 10.65 lakh on July 27, 2024.
In total, Aztec Fluids & Machinery has been granted customs refunds worth Rs 3.78 crore across these four orders.
The company's chairman & managing director, Pulin Vaidhya, said the refund amount will significantly bolster the firm's working capital.
Aztec Fluids & Machinery is a prominent supplier of printers, consumables, and spares, specializing in coding and marking solutions. Their product range includes various printers (CIJ, TTO, DOD, NIJ, and laser) and specialized inks for diverse applications. With over 1,500+ customers across multiple sectors, serves 24 states and 3 union territories in India, with a growing international presence, it also exports products to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
The company's net profit surged 92.2% to Rs 6.13 crore on 24.7% increase in net sales to Rs 67.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 over the year ended March 2023.
