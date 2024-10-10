Business Standard
Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Lupin Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd and Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2024.

Sobha Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 11.71% to Rs 926.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 45 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 222 shares in the past one month.

 

Lupin Ltd lost 6.05% to Rs 2146. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26063 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd crashed 4.89% to Rs 1242.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37404 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped 4.25% to Rs 937.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24965 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73955 shares in the past one month.

Phoenix Mills Ltd corrected 3.99% to Rs 1659.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19931 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

