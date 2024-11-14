B C C Fuba India standalone net profit declines 2.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.31% to Rs 11.31 croreNet profit of B C C Fuba India declined 2.13% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.317.73 46 OPM %12.8217.21 -PBDT1.351.28 5 PBT1.131.13 0 NP0.920.94 -2
