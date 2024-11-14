Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 342.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.66% to Rs 44.49 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 342.21% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.66% to Rs 44.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.4930.97 44 OPM %17.409.98 -PBDT10.043.35 200 PBT8.661.98 337 NP6.811.54 342
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content