G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 33.21 croreNet profit of G S Auto International rose 180.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.2135.16 -6 OPM %8.166.43 -PBDT1.691.14 48 PBT0.730.22 232 NP0.420.15 180
