Betex India standalone net profit rises 258.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 28.47 croreNet profit of Betex India rose 258.82% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.4723.73 20 OPM %6.461.64 -PBDT2.010.52 287 PBT1.700.35 386 NP1.220.34 259
