Pearl Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 1227.92 croreNet profit of Pearl Global Industries rose 3.78% to Rs 67.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 1227.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1052.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1227.921052.80 17 OPM %9.169.34 -PBDT96.3784.75 14 PBT76.6567.66 13 NP67.8265.35 4
