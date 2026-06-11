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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Electrosteel Castings CFO Ashutosh Agarwal resigns

Electrosteel Castings CFO Ashutosh Agarwal resigns

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Electrosteel Castings announced that Ashutosh Agarwal has resigned from the position of whole-time director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

He will continue in his current role until the close of business hours on 10 August 2026. Agarwal has confirmed that there are no material reasons for his resignation other than those stated in his resignation letter.

Electrosteel Castings is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) pipes and produces and supplies pig iron.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 90.5% to Rs 15.98 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 168.31 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 12.2% YoY to Rs 1,492.74 crore in Q4 FY26.

 

Shares of Electrosteel Castings shed 0.88% to Rs 70.15 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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