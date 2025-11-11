Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.21%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.21%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 8878, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% gain in NIFTY and a 15.81% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8878, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 25581.6. The Sensex is at 83512.25, down 0.03%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has dropped around 2.07% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26859.85, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8916.5, up 1.21% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd is down 8.27% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% gain in NIFTY and a 15.81% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.04 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

