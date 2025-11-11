Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 0.67%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 143.23, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 15.84% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 143.23, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 25572.9. The Sensex is at 83484.2, down 0.06%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 4.23% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26859.85, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.59, up 0.49% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 29.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 15.84% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.31 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GBP/USD slumps by around half a percent; UK unemployment rate hits four-year high

GBP/USD slumps by around half a percent; UK unemployment rate hits four-year high

Yen slips toward 154.5 as haven demand reduces

Yen slips toward 154.5 as haven demand reduces

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Veedol Corporation Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Veedol Corporation Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon