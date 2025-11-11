Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen slips toward 154.5 as haven demand reduces

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
The Japanese yen weakened toward 154.5 per dollar, nearing nine-month lows, as optimism surrounding a possible US government reopening reduced safe-haven demand. The Senate passed a bill to end the 40-day shutdown, lifting market sentiment, with President Trump expected to sign it soon. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japans October Summary of Opinions suggested policymakers are considering a rate hike while watching wage growth closely. Japan also posted a record current account surplus of JPY 4.5 trillion in September, reflecting strong exports. Investors now await details of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis stimulus plan, set to prioritize economic growth along with price stability.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

