EC announces by-elections for eight Assembly seats across seven states

EC announces by-elections for eight Assembly seats across seven states

Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
The Election Commission of India issued a notification for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies spread across seven states. The constituencies going to polls are Budgam and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

The last date for filing nominations is October 20 for Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, while candidates in Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, and Rajasthan can file nominations until October 21.

Polling for all eight seats will be conducted on November 11, and counting of votes will take place on November 14.

 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

