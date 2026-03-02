Bajaj Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 973.7, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.85% in last one year as compared to a 11.66% rally in NIFTY and a 19.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 973.7, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79712.32, down 1.94%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 0.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27869.75, down 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

