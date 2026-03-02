NLC India Ltd down for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 250.65, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.66% rally in NIFTY and a 20.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 250.65, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79712.32, down 1.94%.NLC India Ltd has lost around 0.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37045.2, down 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

