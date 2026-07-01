Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.45%

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1019.3, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.61% drop in NIFTY and a 0.34% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1019.3, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24024.85. The Sensex is at 77045.47, up 0.74%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 15.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26554.55, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1022.1, up 1.21% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 10.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.61% drop in NIFTY and a 0.34% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 36.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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