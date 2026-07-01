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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Heavy Electricals fixes record date for final dividend

Bharat Heavy Electricals fixes record date for final dividend

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Record date is 17 July 2026

Bharat Heavy Electricals has fixed 17 July 2026 as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 1.40 per share (i.e. @ 70% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid on or before 03 September 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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