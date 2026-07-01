Bharat Heavy Electricals fixes record date for final dividend
Record date is 17 July 2026Bharat Heavy Electricals has fixed 17 July 2026 as record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 1.40 per share (i.e. @ 70% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid on or before 03 September 2026.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 1:16 PM IST