Bajaj Finserv Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1880.2, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% slide in NIFTY and a 1.61% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1880.2, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24174.15. The Sensex is at 77431.91, down 0.36%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has gained around 5.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26574.65, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1880.4, up 1.05% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is down 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% slide in NIFTY and a 1.61% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 208.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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