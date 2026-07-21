Shriram Finance Ltd rises for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1062, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% slide in NIFTY and a 1.61% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1062, up 2.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24174.15. The Sensex is at 77431.91, down 0.36%. Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 6.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26574.65, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1058.2, up 2.19% on the day. Shriram Finance Ltd is up 65.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% slide in NIFTY and a 1.61% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 24.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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