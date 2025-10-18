Bajaj Healthcare standalone net profit rises 17.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 147.91 croreNet profit of Bajaj Healthcare rose 17.44% to Rs 11.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 147.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales147.91133.09 11 OPM %18.2218.42 -PBDT23.0419.25 20 PBT15.9612.44 28 NP11.119.46 17
