Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 38.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.71% to Rs 1070.41 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 38.98% to Rs 186.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 134.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 1070.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1135.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1070.411135.21 -6 OPM %22.2018.17 -PBDT262.73208.31 26 PBT247.14195.82 26 NP186.85134.44 39
