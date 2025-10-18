CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 12.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 911.24 croreNet profit of CRISIL rose 12.56% to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 171.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 911.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 811.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales911.24811.84 12 OPM %28.8927.57 -PBDT294.23244.51 20 PBT262.27228.53 15 NP193.10171.55 13
