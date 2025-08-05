Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 95.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 70.74 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 95.52% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 70.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales70.7465.62 8 OPM %5.8715.38 -PBDT1.377.87 -83 PBT0.907.37 -88 NP0.296.48 -96
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content