Berger Paints India consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 3200.76 croreNet profit of Berger Paints India declined 11.01% to Rs 314.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 353.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 3200.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3091.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3200.763091.01 4 OPM %16.5116.90 -PBDT553.56553.19 0 PBT459.58465.98 -1 NP314.63353.56 -11
