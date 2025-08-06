Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 63.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 9727.75 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 63.05% to Rs 1705.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1045.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 9727.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10210.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9727.7510210.79 -5 OPM %14.5213.78 -PBDT2331.621613.10 45 PBT2126.011407.66 51 NP1705.291045.89 63
