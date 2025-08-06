Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sula Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sula Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Sales decline 23.04% to Rs 91.08 crore

Net loss of Sula Vineyards reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.04% to Rs 91.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.08118.35 -23 OPM %11.8826.33 -PBDT6.4326.52 -76 PBT-1.1019.43 PL NP-0.9114.57 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

