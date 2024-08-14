Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 200.75 points or 0.5% at 40087.89 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cyient Ltd (up 3.39%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.37%),Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.11%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.09%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.96%), Infosys Ltd (up 0.46%), Wipro Ltd (up 0.44%), Mphasis Ltd (up 0.41%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 0.39%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 5%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 2.47%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.4%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 629.58 or 1.18% at 52630.26.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 112.23 points or 0.7% at 15968.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 19.8 points or 0.08% at 24119.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 31.18 points or 0.04% at 78987.21.

On BSE,1070 shares were trading in green, 2008 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

