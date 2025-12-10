Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Balu Forge commences operations of its indigenously built empty shell production line in Belgaum

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Balu Forge Industries has commenced operations of its empty shell production line - one of the first 100% indigenously built production line in India - at its greenfield manufacturing campus in Belgaum, Karnataka. The line with an annual production capacity of 360,000 shells has an advanced forging and machining line for large calibre ammunition projectiles.

The empty shell production line enhances Balu Forge's capability to deliver advanced machining solutions for critical applications in the defence industry. The company has plans to further expand the production line to meet the global and domestic demand.

The entire forging line has achieved near 100% automation powered by FANUC Robotics which makes it one of the most advanced both in India and the global defence manufacturing market.

 

The entire production line has been designed in-house. Over 18 machinery manufacturers were involved in designing, developing and commercialising the 100% Make in India production line. The complete forging line is unmanned and it has been programmed and commissioned in-house with a cycle time of 55 seconds.

This development aligns with Balu Forge's long-term strategy to expand its precision engineering portfolio across industries and geographies with continued emphasis on supplying fully machined components. This is a part of the Company's plan to commercialise its greenfield facility in Belgaum, Karnataka. In addition, Balu Forge is also working towards rolling out a number of high precision production lines in a phased manner in the near future, driving the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and serving the Indian defence industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Dollar index stays cautiously lower ahead of Fed

Rabi acreage up around 6% on year

Rabi acreage up around 6% on year

Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Pound near one-week low, GBP/INR breaks under 120 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon