Groww slumps as one-month lock-in ends

Billionbrains Garage Ventures slumped 4.61% to Rs 142.80 as the one-month shareholder lock-in period came to an end, unlocking a fresh tranche of equity for potential trading.Roughly 14.92 crore shares, amounting to about 2% of the company's outstanding equity, are now eligible for trading following the expiry of the lock-in, according to media reports. At the previous close of Rs 149.70 on the BSE, the newly unlocked shares are cumulatively valued at around Rs 2,233 crore. The lock-in expiry does not automatically mean these shares will be sold, only that holders are now free to trade them.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stockbroking platform Groww, made a strong debut on 12 November 2025, listing at Rs 114 on the BSE, a 14% premium to the issue price. It closed Day 1 at Rs 130.94, reflecting a 30.93% gain. The IPO, priced between Rs 95 and 100, was subscribed 17.60 times and included a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore.
It went on to rally nearly 94% in its first five sessions, touching an all-time high of Rs 193.91 on 18 November 2025. Since hitting that peak, the stock has corrected 26.36%. Even so, it remains 42.80% above its issue price and 26.26% higher than its listing price. The companys market capitalisation currently stands above Rs 88,158.96 crore on the BSE.
Groww has built a sizeable footprint since its launch in 2018, emerging as a full-stack digital investment platform with offerings across stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, operates 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM through subsidiaries spanning broking, lending and asset management.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.18% to Rs 471.33 crore despite a 9.48% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018.74 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations climbed 24.57% and 12.64% in Q2 FY26.
