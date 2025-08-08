Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 40.80% to Rs 6.66 crore

Net Loss of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.80% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.664.73 41 OPM %-81.23-71.88 -PBDT-6.56-3.66 -79 PBT-7.17-4.22 -70 NP-4.95-2.68 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
