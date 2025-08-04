Bangalore Fort Farms standalone net profit rises 725.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.67% to Rs 7.13 croreNet profit of Bangalore Fort Farms rose 725.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.67% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.1310.75 -34 OPM %8.131.95 -PBDT0.640.19 237 PBT0.550.11 400 NP0.660.08 725
