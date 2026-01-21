Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.01% to Rs 19051.83 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 6.66% to Rs 2812.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2636.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.01% to Rs 19051.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18317.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19051.8318317.3072.7075.513673.523446.653673.523446.652812.292636.70

