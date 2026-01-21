Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -2.09 crore

Net loss of Pentokey Organy (India) reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs -2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales-2.090 0 OPM %18.180 -PBDT-0.290.04 PL PBT-0.290.04 PL NP-0.290.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

