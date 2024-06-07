Bank of India soars 2.25%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 120.5, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.4% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 77.96% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 120.5, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Bank of India has dropped around 15.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7193.7, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 200.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.51 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

